Overview

Dr. Jorge Montilla, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from Ross University|University of Miami / School of Medicine|University Of Miami School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, HCA Florida Aventura Hospital and HCA Florida Mercy Hospital.



Dr. Montilla works at HCA Florida Miami International Cardiology - Kendall in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.