Dr. Jorge Mirabelli, MD
Overview
Dr. Jorge Mirabelli, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Ormond Beach, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Locations
Compassionate Health and Managed Pain570 Memorial Cir Ste 200, Ormond Beach, FL 32174 Directions (386) 944-9813
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I can not say enough good things about Dr. Mirabelli. He is one the most professional and compassionate Doctors I’ve ever had assigned to me. He listened to me and asked relative questions that were on point. When I got really sick and my condition was outside of my primary care doctors practice, Dr Mirabelli stepped up and took great care of me. He even had his staff call and check on me the next day! His staff is also outstanding and I am so happy to have these magnificent people caring for me.
About Dr. Jorge Mirabelli, MD
- Neurology
- 37 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mirabelli has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mirabelli accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mirabelli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mirabelli has seen patients for Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mirabelli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mirabelli speaks French.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Mirabelli. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mirabelli.
