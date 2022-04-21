Dr. Minor has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jorge Minor, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jorge Minor, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center and PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital.
Locations
Los Angeles Pain & Wellness Institute1245 Wilshire Blvd Ste 403, Los Angeles, CA 90017 Directions (213) 482-1046
Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center1300 N Vermont Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90027 Directions (323) 953-2637
Hospital Affiliations
- Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center
- PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was referred to Dr. Minor because of unrelenting pain in my lumbar spine and right hip. Dr. Minor did a very through examination and review of all records. He recommended an epidural steroid and anesthetic injection into the affected areas. Within days after the treatment, I was able to stand and walk comfortably and am able to restart physical therapy to regain my strength. Dr. Minor was caring, thorough, very competent and an expert in managing and relieving my pain.
About Dr. Jorge Minor, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1073598074
Education & Certifications
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Dr. Minor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Minor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Minor has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Minor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Minor speaks Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Minor. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Minor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Minor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Minor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.