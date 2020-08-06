Overview

Dr. Jorge Massare, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Longview, TX. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY D'ABIDJAN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Longview Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Massare works at Longview Cardiac and Vascular Consultants in Longview, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Sick Sinus Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.