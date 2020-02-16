Dr. Jorge Martinez-Prieto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martinez-Prieto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jorge Martinez-Prieto, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jorge Martinez-Prieto, MD is a Neurology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Locations
1
South Texas Back Institute303 E Quincy St Ste 102, San Antonio, TX 78215 Directions (210) 229-7242
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
DR. PRIETO WAS VERY INFORMATIVE, GAVE ME REASON TO BE CALM AND CONVEY TO HIM MY PROBLEM AND HE INTURN TOLD ME EXACTLY WHAT TO DO TO HELP ME GET WELL. HE IS KIND AND PATIENT AND UNDERSTANDING.
About Dr. Jorge Martinez-Prieto, MD
- Neurology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1447245469
Education & Certifications
- VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Martinez-Prieto has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martinez-Prieto accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Martinez-Prieto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Martinez-Prieto. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martinez-Prieto.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martinez-Prieto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martinez-Prieto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.