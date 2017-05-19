Dr. Jorge Martinez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martinez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jorge Martinez, MD
Overview
Dr. Jorge Martinez, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Meridian, ID. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Nampa.
Dr. Martinez works at
Locations
-
1
Vision Care Center of Idaho3071 E Franklin Rd Ste 101, Meridian, ID 83642 Directions (208) 383-0201
-
2
Jorge A Martinez, MD - Private Practice1615 12th Ave Rd Ste B, Nampa, ID 83686 Directions (208) 498-1700
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Nampa
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- PacificSource
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Martinez?
Outstanding. Very Professional. Very Intelligent.
About Dr. Jorge Martinez, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1922076082
Education & Certifications
- Naval Medical Cenrter San Diego
- Naval Medical Center
- TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED
- University of Maryland College Park
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Martinez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martinez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Martinez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Martinez works at
Dr. Martinez speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Martinez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martinez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martinez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martinez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.