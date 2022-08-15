Overview

Dr. Jorge Marcet, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital.



Dr. Marcet works at Tampa General Hospital in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures), Anal and Rectal Cancer and Excision of Rectal Tumor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.