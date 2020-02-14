Dr. Jorge Mallea, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mallea is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jorge Mallea, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jorge Mallea, MD is a Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Jacksonville, FL.
Dr. Mallea works at
4500 San Pablo Rd S Bldg 3-310, Jacksonville, FL 32224
He is the only pulmonologist I trust. Kind, listens and was a breathe of fresh air after the debacle at the Gainesville Dr. I saw. He has a way to make the patient feel that they are going to hve excellent care. I did! He is well worth the drive from Micanopy to Jax. Just go. I would recommend this physician 100% and Mayo.
About Dr. Jorge Mallea, MD
Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine
English
Male
- 1306825781
Nymc Metrop Hosp Prgm
Pulmonary Disease
Mayo Clinic in Florida
Dr. Mallea has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Mallea using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Mallea has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Mallea works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Mallea. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0.
