Dr. Jorge Mallea, MD

Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine
Overview

Dr. Jorge Mallea, MD is a Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. 

Dr. Mallea works at Mayo Clinic Florida in Jacksonville, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Jacksonville - Transplant
    4500 San Pablo Rd S Bldg 3-310, Jacksonville, FL 32224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 516-8274

Partial Lung Collapse
Pleural Effusion
Hiatal Hernia
Partial Lung Collapse
Pleural Effusion
Hiatal Hernia

Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Related Services Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon

Feb 14, 2020
He is the only pulmonologist I trust. Kind, listens and was a breathe of fresh air after the debacle at the Gainesville Dr. I saw. He has a way to make the patient feel that they are going to hve excellent care. I did! He is well worth the drive from Micanopy to Jax. Just go. I would recommend this physician 100% and Mayo.
PL — Feb 14, 2020
About Dr. Jorge Mallea, MD

Specialties
  • Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1306825781
Education & Certifications

Internship
  • Nymc Metrop Hosp Prgm
Board Certifications
  • Pulmonary Disease
Hospital Affiliations

  • Mayo Clinic in Florida

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Jorge Mallea, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mallea is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Mallea has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Mallea has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Mallea works at Mayo Clinic Florida in Jacksonville, FL. View the full address on Dr. Mallea’s profile.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Mallea. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mallea.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mallea, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mallea appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

