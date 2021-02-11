Dr. Jorge Magallon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Magallon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jorge Magallon, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jorge Magallon, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital, Baptist Medical Center, CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center, Methodist Heart Hospital and Texas Vista Medical Center.
Methodist Physicians RiverCity CardioVascular - Westover Hills11212 State Highway 151medical Plz Ste 360, San Antonio, TX 78251 Directions (210) 571-7211Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Methodist Physicians RiverCity CardioVascular - Barlite7390 Barlite Blvd Ste 105, San Antonio, TX 78224 Directions (210) 547-8678
Methodist Physicians RiverCity CardioVascular - Downtown North First Floor1200 Brooklyn Ave Ste 120, San Antonio, TX 78212 Directions (210) 547-8668
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital
- Baptist Medical Center
- CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center
- Methodist Heart Hospital
- Texas Vista Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Great Physician... friendly, educates patient, sense of urgency, excellent bedside manner
About Dr. Jorge Magallon, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
- Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Magallon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Magallon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Magallon has seen patients for Sinus Bradycardia, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Magallon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Magallon. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Magallon.
