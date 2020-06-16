Dr. Jorge Lopez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lopez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jorge Lopez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jorge Lopez, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They completed their residency with Parkland Memorial Hospital
Dr. Lopez works at
Locations
Frank C Morrone MD PA7777 Forest Ln Ste C806, Dallas, TX 75230 Directions (972) 566-8787
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lopez is the BEST! He has the best bed side manner I've ever seen. I work in a hospital so I know the extra effort he makes to make his patients feel comfortable. If I could I would go to him for all my medical needs. That is how amazing he is. He takes his time and explains things in a way everyone can understand. His staff is amazing as well, especially Teresa who has been with him for a very long time. This team is the model of what all practices should be like--excellence ALWAYS!
About Dr. Jorge Lopez, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1811904105
Education & Certifications
- Parkland Memorial Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lopez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lopez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lopez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lopez works at
Dr. Lopez speaks Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Lopez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lopez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lopez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lopez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.