Dr. Jorge Londono, MD

Psychiatry
4.5 (27)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jorge Londono, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Colorado At Denver.

Dr. Londono works at JORGE LONDONO MD PA in Coral Gables, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Jorge Londono MD PA
    1607 Ponce de Leon Blvd Ste 208, Coral Gables, FL 33134 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 332-6653
    Monday
    8:30am - 6:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 6:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 6:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 6:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Anxiety
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Anxiety
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adult Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Jorge Londono, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1235125873
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Beth Israel Medical Center-Albert Einstein College Of Medicine
    Internship
    • Beth Israel Medical Center, New York
    Medical Education
    • University of Colorado At Denver
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
