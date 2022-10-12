See All General Surgeons in Cypress, TX
Dr. Jorge Leiva, MD

General Surgery
4 (38)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jorge Leiva, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Cypress, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Facultad de Medicina Universidad Autonoma de San Luis Potosi|University San Luis and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare West, HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress, Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital, Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.

Dr. Leiva works at Houston Surgical Group - Northwest Freeway in Cypress, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Umbilical Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Houston Surgical Group - Northwest Freeway
    Houston Surgical Group - Northwest Freeway
21208 Northwest Fwy Ste 100, Cypress, TX 77429
(713) 731-5293

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare West
  • HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
  • Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
  • Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Gallstones
Umbilical Hernia
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Gallstones
Umbilical Hernia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Utah
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Ivania Patton — Oct 12, 2022
    About Dr. Jorge Leiva, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1538141247
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Austin Med Educ Program Seton Hlt|Christus St. Joseph Hospital
    Internship
    • Brackenridge Hospital|St Joseph Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Facultad de Medicina Universidad Autonoma de San Luis Potosi|University San Luis
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jorge Leiva, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leiva is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Leiva has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Leiva has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Leiva works at Houston Surgical Group - Northwest Freeway in Cypress, TX. View the full address on Dr. Leiva’s profile.

    Dr. Leiva has seen patients for Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Umbilical Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leiva on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Leiva. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leiva.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leiva, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leiva appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

