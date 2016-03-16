Dr. Jorge Leguizamo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leguizamo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jorge Leguizamo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jorge Leguizamo, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They specialize in Hematology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Northside Hospital, Northside Hospital Forsyth and Northside Hospital Gwinnett.
Dr. Leguizamo works at
Locations
Georgia Cancer Specialists698 Duluth Hwy Ste 201, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Directions (770) 822-0788
Georgia Cancer Specialists1505 Northside Blvd Ste 4300, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (770) 205-1331
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
- Northside Hospital Forsyth
- Northside Hospital Gwinnett
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He is excellent! So current on medical practice. Very caring and listens well.
About Dr. Jorge Leguizamo, MD
- Hematology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1285612168
Education & Certifications
- TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY
- Hematology
Dr. Leguizamo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leguizamo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leguizamo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leguizamo works at
Dr. Leguizamo has seen patients for Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Polycythemia Rubra Vera, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leguizamo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Leguizamo speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Leguizamo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leguizamo.
