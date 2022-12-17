Dr. Jorge Leal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jorge Leal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jorge Leal, MD is a Registered Nurse in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Nursing (Registered Nurse), has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Leal works at
Locations
Physician Partners of America: 4730 North Habana Avenue4730 N Habana Ave Ste 104, Tampa, FL 33614 Directions (813) 896-5184Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
I feel the Dr was awesome very attentive to all of my diagnosis instead of just my pain he's trying to get a way to tweek all my diagnosis with less medication he was rearranging things and sending the notes to my other Dr of why he changing what and what's the best area for Me awesome I have treated with same Dr for maybe 12to 15years who is retiring now I feel this reference was the best for me very please and highly recommend...The staff a little rough on the edges but all in all great place to go
About Dr. Jorge Leal, MD
- Nursing (Registered Nurse)
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1194787838
Education & Certifications
- State University Of New York
- CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leal has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leal accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Leal using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Leal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leal works at
178 patients have reviewed Dr. Leal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leal.
