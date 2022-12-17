See All Registered Nurses in Tampa, FL
Dr. Jorge Leal, MD

Nursing (Registered Nurse)
4.5 (178)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jorge Leal, MD is a Registered Nurse in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Nursing (Registered Nurse), has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Leal works at Physician Partners of America in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Physician Partners of America: 4730 North Habana Avenue
    4730 N Habana Ave Ste 104, Tampa, FL 33614 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 896-5184
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 178 ratings
    Patient Ratings (178)
    5 Star
    (137)
    4 Star
    (10)
    3 Star
    (4)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (25)
    Dec 17, 2022
    I feel the Dr was awesome very attentive to all of my diagnosis instead of just my pain he's trying to get a way to tweek all my diagnosis with less medication he was rearranging things and sending the notes to my other Dr of why he changing what and what's the best area for Me awesome I have treated with same Dr for maybe 12to 15years who is retiring now I feel this reference was the best for me very please and highly recommend...The staff a little rough on the edges but all in all great place to go
    Peaches F. — Dec 17, 2022
    About Dr. Jorge Leal, MD

    • Nursing (Registered Nurse)
    • 42 years of experience
    • English
    • 1194787838
    Education & Certifications

    • State University Of New York
    • CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    • Anesthesiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jorge Leal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Leal has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Leal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Leal works at Physician Partners of America in Tampa, FL. View the full address on Dr. Leal’s profile.

    178 patients have reviewed Dr. Leal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

