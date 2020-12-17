Overview

Dr. Jorge Lagares-Garcia, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from University Of Barcelona and is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital, Mount Pleasant Hospital, Roper Hospital and Roper Saint Francis Hospital-berkely.



Dr. Lagares-Garcia works at Roper St. Francis Physician Partners - Urology in Charleston, SC with other offices in Murrells Inlet, SC and Mount Pleasant, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Anal Fistula, Intestinal Abscess and Colorectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.