Dr. Jorge Kareh, MD
Dr. Jorge Kareh, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They graduated from Ponce School of Medicine.
The Hospitals of Providence Memorial Campus2001 N Oregon St, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 577-6686
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
Dr. Kareh is an amazing doctor! His best side manners are good. He’s very professional and understanding. He listens when you have questions and concerns and takes the time to answer any questions. Thank you for delivering all three of my baby’s.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1689684722
- Caguas Reg Hospital
- Ponce School of Medicine
Dr. Kareh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kareh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Kareh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kareh.
