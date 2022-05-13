Overview

Dr. Jorge Isaza, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from University Del Valle, Cali Columbia and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center and The Spine Hospital of Louisiana at The NeuroMedical Center.



Dr. Isaza works at Spine Specialists of Louisiana in Baton Rouge, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.