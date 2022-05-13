See All Spine Surgeons in Baton Rouge, LA
Dr. Jorge Isaza, MD

Orthopedic Spine Surgery
4 (39)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jorge Isaza, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from University Del Valle, Cali Columbia and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center and The Spine Hospital of Louisiana at The NeuroMedical Center.

Dr. Isaza works at Spine Specialists of Louisiana in Baton Rouge, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Spine Specialists of Louisiana
    10629 Hillary Ct, Baton Rouge, LA 70810 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (225) 769-3993

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center
  • The Spine Hospital of Louisiana at The NeuroMedical Center

Coccygeal Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Back Pain
Coccygeal Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Jorge Isaza, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Spine Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1639127335
    Education & Certifications

    • Spine Surg PSC
    Residency
    Residency
    • Hospital Universitario
    Medical Education
    Medical Education
    • University of Valle, Cali
