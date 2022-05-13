Dr. Jorge Isaza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Isaza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jorge Isaza, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jorge Isaza, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from University Del Valle, Cali Columbia and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center and The Spine Hospital of Louisiana at The NeuroMedical Center.
Dr. Isaza works at
Locations
-
1
Spine Specialists of Louisiana10629 Hillary Ct, Baton Rouge, LA 70810 Directions (225) 769-3993
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center
- The Spine Hospital of Louisiana at The NeuroMedical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Isaza?
I had the distinct pleasure of an appointment with Dr. Isaza upon a recommendation from my orthopedic doctor of many years. Everyone from the receptionist, assistants and Dr. Isaza himself were polite, courteous and thoroughly professional. This was an unexpected necessity due to a acute and painful condition that developed suddenly. Dr. Isaza examined me and reviewed the MRI video disc that my primary Orthopedic doctor both electronically forwarded to him as well as a copy of the disc I brought with me. The reassurance of the opinion and information I received was factual and to the point. This appointment prepared me with full knowledge of what I was confronting and the steps that would be necessary to addressing the problem. I would highly recommend that anyone with a spinal situation that desires the best care to contact Dr. Isaza for his opinion and advice.
About Dr. Jorge Isaza, MD
- Orthopedic Spine Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1639127335
Education & Certifications
- Spine Surg PSC
- Tulane University Sch Med
- Hospital Universitario
- University Del Valle, Cali Columbia
- University of Valle, Cali
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Isaza has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Isaza accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Isaza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Isaza works at
Dr. Isaza speaks Spanish.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Isaza. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Isaza.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Isaza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Isaza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.