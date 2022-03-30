Dr. Jorge Hurtado-Cordovi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hurtado-Cordovi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jorge Hurtado-Cordovi, MD
Dr. Jorge Hurtado-Cordovi, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Ormond Beach, FL. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from St. George's University School of Medicine- West Indies and is affiliated with AdventHealth New Smyrna Beach, Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital, Halifax Health Medical Center, Lower Keys Medical Center and Maria Parham Medical Center.
Halifax Health Center for Oncology1688 W Granada Blvd Ste 1A, Ormond Beach, FL 32174 Directions (386) 425-4400
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth New Smyrna Beach
- Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital
- Halifax Health Medical Center
- Lower Keys Medical Center
- Maria Parham Medical Center
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
I was a patient of Dr. Hurtado in 2018. I lived in south Florida at the time. I had been diagnosed with a stage 4 cancer. Dr. H was very well versed in the treatment protocol for my condition. We chose a very aggressive treatment protocol. I am so grateful to have had him as my Dr. So early in my journey. He even came in on weekends on a few occasions when it was necessary for my treatment. Due to his treatment I was able to return to my home town, continue treatment, and continue to improve.
About Dr. Jorge Hurtado-Cordovi, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 12 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1780993907
- Jackson Memorial Hospital, Sylvester Comprehensive Care Center
- Nassau University Medical Center, East Meadow, NY
- St. George's University School of Medicine- West Indies
- California State University, San Bernardino
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Hurtado-Cordovi speaks Spanish.
