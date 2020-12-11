See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Coral Gables, FL
Dr. Jorge Hernandez-Chaple, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
4 (13)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jorge Hernandez-Chaple, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from Pontificia Universidad Catolica Madre y Maestra (PUCMM) and is affiliated with Nicklaus Children's Hospital and Palmetto General Hospital.

Dr. Hernandez-Chaple works at Jorge A Hernandez Chaple, M.D.,P.A in Coral Gables, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jorge A Hernandez Chaple
    717 Ponce de Leon Blvd Ste 228, Coral Gables, FL 33134 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 665-2911

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Nicklaus Children's Hospital
  • Palmetto General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Major Depressive Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
Suicidal Ideation
Major Depressive Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
Suicidal Ideation

Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Body Dysmorphic Disorder (BDD) Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Hypochondriasis Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Outpatient Psychiatry Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Dec 11, 2020
    Amazing Psychiatrist
    Laura — Dec 11, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jorge Hernandez-Chaple, MD

    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1396790598
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Miami Miller School of Medicine
    Residency
    • Cooper University Hosp-UMDNJ
    Internship
    • Veterans Affairs Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Pontificia Universidad Catolica Madre y Maestra (PUCMM)
    Undergraduate School
    • Catholic University of Mother And Maestra (Pucmm) / Faculty of Health Science
    Board Certifications
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jorge Hernandez-Chaple, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hernandez-Chaple is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hernandez-Chaple has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hernandez-Chaple works at Jorge A Hernandez Chaple, M.D.,P.A in Coral Gables, FL. View the full address on Dr. Hernandez-Chaple’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Hernandez-Chaple. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hernandez-Chaple.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hernandez-Chaple, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hernandez-Chaple appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

