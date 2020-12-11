Dr. Jorge Hernandez-Chaple, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hernandez-Chaple is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jorge Hernandez-Chaple, MD
Overview
Dr. Jorge Hernandez-Chaple, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from Pontificia Universidad Catolica Madre y Maestra (PUCMM) and is affiliated with Nicklaus Children's Hospital and Palmetto General Hospital.

Locations
Jorge A Hernandez Chaple717 Ponce de Leon Blvd Ste 228, Coral Gables, FL 33134 Directions (305) 665-2911
Hospital Affiliations
- Nicklaus Children's Hospital
- Palmetto General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing Psychiatrist
About Dr. Jorge Hernandez-Chaple, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1396790598
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami Miller School of Medicine
- Cooper University Hosp-UMDNJ
- Veterans Affairs Medical Center
- Pontificia Universidad Catolica Madre y Maestra (PUCMM)
- Catholic University of Mother And Maestra (Pucmm) / Faculty of Health Science
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hernandez-Chaple has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hernandez-Chaple accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hernandez-Chaple has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hernandez-Chaple speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Hernandez-Chaple. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hernandez-Chaple.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hernandez-Chaple, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hernandez-Chaple appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.