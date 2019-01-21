Dr. Hernandez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jorge Hernandez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jorge Hernandez, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from LAWRENCE AND MEMORIAL HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY.
Dr. Hernandez works at
Locations
1
CentroMed20627 Huebner Rd Ste A101, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 922-7000
2
San Antonio Pediatrics315 N San Saba Ste 1075, San Antonio, TX 78207 Directions (210) 223-3543Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr Hernandez for 9 years now. He is very good with my kids and spends time to make sure I understand what's going on with them. I have a 9 yr old who has issues explaining where things hurt and a infant. He listens to me when I am explaining what they are doing and acting. His staff is awesome. They are nice and very professional. It's a good feeling to not have to fight my kids to go through the door.
About Dr. Jorge Hernandez, MD
- Pediatrics
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1891757415
Education & Certifications
- LAWRENCE AND MEMORIAL HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY
- Pediatrics
Dr. Hernandez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Hernandez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Hernandez speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Hernandez. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7.
