Dr. Jorge Guzman, MD
Overview
Dr. Jorge Guzman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Estero, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Med U of Guadalajara and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown.
Locations
Bonita Internal Medicine3501 Health Center Blvd Ste 2160, Estero, FL 34135 Directions (239) 948-4470
Hospital Affiliations
- NCH Baker Downtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Guzman cared for our parents since the early 2000s, and he is a superb, caring doctor, really second to none! Our father died on January 15 of this year, and Dr. Guzman visited him at home the day before he died. He advised us on hospice care and visited our Dad throughout the process. He made us feel confident about our decisions and gave us peace.
About Dr. Jorge Guzman, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- Med U of Guadalajara
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Guzman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Guzman accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
