Dr. Jorge Gonzalez, MD

Sports Medicine
4.5 (17)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jorge Gonzalez, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They graduated from Unibe School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Broward Health Imperial Point, Broward Health Medical Center and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Gonzalez works at Institute of Regenerative Orthopedics & Sports Medicine in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Broward Health
Locations

  1. 1
    Institute of Regenerative Orthopedics & Sports Medicine
    3333 W Commercial Blvd Ste 101, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 675-6598
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Broward Health Imperial Point
  • Broward Health Medical Center
  • Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Rotator Cuff Tendinosis
Achilles Tendinitis
Achilles Tendon Injuries
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis
Achilles Tendinitis
Achilles Tendon Injuries

Treatment frequency



Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Finger Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Foot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Hand Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Midfoot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Shoulder Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Toe Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Wrist Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Golfer's Elbow (Medial Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
Hip Bursitis Chevron Icon
Joint Clicking Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Joint Swelling Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Elbow Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Finger Joint Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Stem Cell Therapy Chevron Icon
Subacromial Bursitis Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Trochanteric Bursitis Chevron Icon
Wear and Tear Arthritis Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 28, 2021
    I traveled 3 ½ hours, from Daytona Beach to Pembroke Pines, Florida, to see if Dr. Jorge Gonzalez' (Sports Medicine) Ultrasound-guided 'Trigger Finger Release' procedure could work for me … NOT A WASTED TRIP! I had the 'initial visit' (education and x-rays) on a Friday, and the actual operation the next Tuesday. One, almost painless numbing injection, and zero pain for the A1 release. No more trigger finger. Much, much better than the 'standard of care' 1 inch incision, in a surgical operating room setting, with the necessary stitches and their follow-up for removal. Thank you, Dr Gonzalez!
    Simri — Jan 28, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Jorge Gonzalez, MD
    About Dr. Jorge Gonzalez, MD

    Specialties
    • Sports Medicine
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1427390137
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Andrews Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Center
    Residency
    • Orlando Regional Medical Center
    Internship
    • Orlando Health Program
    Medical Education
    • Unibe School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Florida International University College of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Sports Medicine
