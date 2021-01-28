Dr. Jorge Gonzalez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gonzalez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jorge Gonzalez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jorge Gonzalez, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They graduated from Unibe School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Broward Health Imperial Point, Broward Health Medical Center and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Gonzalez works at
Locations
Institute of Regenerative Orthopedics & Sports Medicine3333 W Commercial Blvd Ste 101, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309 Directions (301) 675-6598Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Imperial Point
- Broward Health Medical Center
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
I traveled 3 ½ hours, from Daytona Beach to Pembroke Pines, Florida, to see if Dr. Jorge Gonzalez' (Sports Medicine) Ultrasound-guided 'Trigger Finger Release' procedure could work for me … NOT A WASTED TRIP! I had the 'initial visit' (education and x-rays) on a Friday, and the actual operation the next Tuesday. One, almost painless numbing injection, and zero pain for the A1 release. No more trigger finger. Much, much better than the 'standard of care' 1 inch incision, in a surgical operating room setting, with the necessary stitches and their follow-up for removal. Thank you, Dr Gonzalez!
About Dr. Jorge Gonzalez, MD
- Sports Medicine
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Andrews Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Center
- Orlando Regional Medical Center
- Orlando Health Program
- Unibe School Of Medicine
- Florida International University College of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Sports Medicine
