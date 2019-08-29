Dr. Jorge Gonzalez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gonzalez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jorge Gonzalez, MD
Overview
Dr. Jorge Gonzalez, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Neurology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad De Navarra, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Northeastern Health System.
Dr. Gonzalez works at
Locations
Warren Clinic Neurology - Tulsa, OK8110 S Yale Ave, Tulsa, OK 74137 Directions (918) 488-0990
James W Hackler DDS Inc5010 E 68th St Ste 102, Tulsa, OK 74136 Directions (918) 488-0990
Hospital Affiliations
- Northeastern Health System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve seen Dr Gonzales for migraines, which he’s almost diminished completely. Now he is dealing with my neuropathy issues. He is amazing and I trust him completely. I agree that at times I’ve had to wait to see the doctor but I don’t have a problem with it because I want the same undivided attention that he’s been giving the patient he’s with while I’m waiting. Totally worth it. A wonderful, caring, knowledgeable doctor!
About Dr. Jorge Gonzalez, MD
- Neurology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1073567392
Education & Certifications
- Hahnemann University Hospital
- Universidad De Navarra, Facultad De Medicina
Dr. Gonzalez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gonzalez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gonzalez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gonzalez works at
Dr. Gonzalez has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Tension Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gonzalez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gonzalez speaks Spanish.
93 patients have reviewed Dr. Gonzalez. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gonzalez.
