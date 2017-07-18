Overview

Dr. Jorge Gomez-Vazquez, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Laredo, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital Of Laredo and Laredo Medical Center.



Dr. Gomez-Vazquez works at Laredo Premier Healthcare in Laredo, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.