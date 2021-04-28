Overview

Dr. Jorge Garayua, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Central Del Caribe Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Garayua works at Edwin Szczepanik, DMD in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.