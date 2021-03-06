Dr. Jorge Fortun, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fortun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jorge Fortun, MD
Dr. Jorge Fortun, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.
UHealth Bascom Palmer Eye Institute at Palm Beach Gardens7107 Fairway Dr, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418 Directions (561) 515-1500
Hospital Affiliations
- Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center
Dr. Fortun is the best of the best. Organized, competent, on time and explains everything carefully. I am very thankful that I have him monitoring and caring for my most important sense.
About Dr. Jorge Fortun, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
- Ophthalmology
