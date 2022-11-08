Overview

Dr. Jorge Enriquez, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Baja California, Tijuana, Escuela De Medicina and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield and Bakersfield Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Enriquez works at Dr. Jorge Enriquez, MD in Bakersfield, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.