Dr. Jorge Echenique, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Echenique is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jorge Echenique, MD
Overview
Dr. Jorge Echenique, MD is an Urology Specialist in Miami, FL.
Dr. Echenique works at
Locations
-
1
Dr. Manuel Padron MD8501 SW 124th Ave Ste 112, Miami, FL 33183 Directions (305) 279-9906
-
2
Biscayne Anesthesia Group3641 S Miami Ave, Miami, FL 33133 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Echenique?
Dr.Echenique has been my Urologist for 6 years.Es un gran ser humano además de un gran Doctor.Toma su tiempo para explicar todo detalladamente.Highly recommended!!!
About Dr. Jorge Echenique, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1578533626
Education & Certifications
- Emory University Affil Hosps
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Echenique has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Echenique accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Echenique has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Echenique works at
Dr. Echenique has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Bladder Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Echenique on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
112 patients have reviewed Dr. Echenique. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Echenique.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Echenique, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Echenique appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.