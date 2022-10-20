Overview

Dr. Jorge Echenique, MD is an Urology Specialist in Miami, FL.



Dr. Echenique works at Dr. Manuel Padron MD in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Bladder Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.