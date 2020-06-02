Dr. Jorge Dubin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dubin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jorge Dubin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jorge Dubin, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lakewood, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES.
Dr. Dubin works at
Locations
Mindpath Health4010 Watson Plaza Dr Ste 285, Lakewood, CA 90712 Directions (562) 497-1505
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
We have been seeing Dr. Dubin for 17 years. He made pinpoint diagnoses for both of my kids (not what I expected) and has treated them ever since. When things weren't working, he immediately made a change, and has helped me do everything to keep them from being hospitalized over the years. I understand if people think he is a little gruff, because he is very straightforward, but he is honestly one of the smartest and most compassionate doctors I have ever known. He REALLY knows his meds, especially for pediatric care. My kids adore him.
About Dr. Jorge Dubin, MD
- Psychiatry
- 55 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1497845614
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dubin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dubin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dubin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dubin speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Dubin. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dubin.
