Overview

Dr. Jorge Dolojan, MD is a Pulmonologist in Fredericksburg, VA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Saba University School of Medicine, Netherlands-Antilles and is affiliated with Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Dolojan works at Virginia Pulmonology and Critical Care in Fredericksburg, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Emphysema, Bronchitis and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.