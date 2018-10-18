Dr. Jorge Diez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Diez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jorge Diez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jorge Diez, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in East Hartford, CT. They completed their fellowship with U Mass Med Ctr
Dr. Diez works at
Locations
Prime Healthcare PC893 Main St Ste 202, East Hartford, CT 06108 Directions (860) 247-2137
Interanal Medicine and Pediatric Associates LLC15 Palomba Dr Ste 13, Enfield, CT 06082 Directions (860) 749-2251
Kind Compassionate Relief Kcr925 Sullivan Ave, South Windsor, CT 06074 Directions (860) 644-1521
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Diez is very professional and informative during your office visit. He answered my questions thoroughly. His office staff was courteous and efficient. I left with a printed summary of my visit, my test results, and my next lab slips and scheduled appointment. I was very pleased with my visit
About Dr. Jorge Diez, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Spanish
- 1316940463
Education & Certifications
- U Mass Med Ctr
- U Conn Hlth Ctr
Dr. Diez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Diez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Diez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Diez works at
Dr. Diez has seen patients for Obesity, Diabetes Type 2 and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Diez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Diez speaks Spanish.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Diez. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Diez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Diez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Diez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.