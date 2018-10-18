Overview

Dr. Jorge Diez, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in East Hartford, CT. They completed their fellowship with U Mass Med Ctr



Dr. Diez works at East Hartford IM & Pulm Ofc in East Hartford, CT with other offices in Enfield, CT and South Windsor, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity, Diabetes Type 2 and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.