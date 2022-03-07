Overview

Dr. Jorge Diaz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lake Mary, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Industrial de Santander|Universidad Industrial de Santander Columbia and is affiliated with HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital, AdventHealth Altamonte Springs and Adventhealth Waterman.



Dr. Diaz works at Jorge O Diaz, MD in Lake Mary, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair, Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement and Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.