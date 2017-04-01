Dr. De La Portilla has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jorge De La Portilla, MD
Overview
Dr. Jorge De La Portilla, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from Universidad De Zaragoza, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with HCA Florida Kendall Hospital.
Locations
Jorge De La Portilla PA11880 SW 40th St Ste 420, Miami, FL 33175 Directions (305) 220-9207
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. De la portilla has treated our family as his own. In the almost three years he's been treating my grandfather whether it's a Monday- Friday or even on a Sunday, he's there to help through any emergency or answer any question. His bedside manor is like no other. He's been the light at the end of our tunnel and we would recommend him to everyone we know!
About Dr. Jorge De La Portilla, MD
- General Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Winthrop University Hospital
- New Rochelle Hospital
- Union Memorial Hospital
- Universidad De Zaragoza, Facultad De Medicina
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. De La Portilla accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. De La Portilla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. De La Portilla. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. De La Portilla.
