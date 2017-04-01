See All General Surgeons in Miami, FL
General Surgery
3.8 (4)
Dr. Jorge De La Portilla, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from Universidad De Zaragoza, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with HCA Florida Kendall Hospital.

Dr. De La Portilla works at JORGE DE LA PORTILLA, MD in Miami, FL.

Locations

    Jorge De La Portilla PA
    Jorge De La Portilla PA
11880 SW 40th St Ste 420, Miami, FL 33175
(305) 220-9207

  HCA Florida Kendall Hospital

Port Placements or Replacements
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Bypass Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Vein Procedure Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    Apr 01, 2017
    Dr. De la portilla has treated our family as his own. In the almost three years he's been treating my grandfather whether it's a Monday- Friday or even on a Sunday, he's there to help through any emergency or answer any question. His bedside manor is like no other. He's been the light at the end of our tunnel and we would recommend him to everyone we know!
    Michelle Abella in Miami, fl — Apr 01, 2017
    General Surgery
    English
    1194704551
    Winthrop University Hospital
    New Rochelle Hospital
    Union Memorial Hospital
    Universidad De Zaragoza, Facultad De Medicina
    Dr. De La Portilla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. De La Portilla works at JORGE DE LA PORTILLA, MD in Miami, FL.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. De La Portilla. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. De La Portilla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. De La Portilla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

