Dr. Jorge De La Pedraja, MD
Dr. Jorge De La Pedraja, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Coral Gables Hospital, Doctors Hospital, HCA Florida Mercy Hospital, Jackson South Community Hospital, Palmetto General Hospital and South Miami Hospital.
Gables Plastic Surgery167 Majorca Ave, Coral Gables, FL 33134 Directions (305) 441-9144Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- Coral Gables Hospital
- Doctors Hospital
- HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
- Jackson South Community Hospital
- Palmetto General Hospital
- South Miami Hospital
How was your appointment with Dr. De La Pedraja?
Dr. De La Pedraja is absolutely a true professional with a wonderful sense for my concerns. This is only surpassed by his knowledge and skills. I went to him 3 years ago for some procedures as a result of my significant weight loss. I could not be happier with the results. I since returned a month ago for an additional procedure due to the same reason. Once again, his kind and understanding manner but most importantly, his skillful hands have truly left me extremely satisfied. I trust him completely and his amazing work has left me more self-confident than over!!!!! I would not even think of seeing anyone else but him!
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1508925496
- Georgetown University
- University of Miami Jackson Memorial Hospital
- University of Kansas / School of Medicine
- University of Miami
