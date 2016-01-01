Overview

Dr. Jorge Cusco, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Clermont, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY / JOSE MARIA VARGAS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center, Orlando Health South Lake Hospital and Orlando Health-health Central Hospital.



Dr. Cusco works at Orlando Health Heart & Vascular Institute in Clermont, FL with other offices in Ocoee, FL and Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.