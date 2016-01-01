Dr. Jorge Cusco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cusco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jorge Cusco, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jorge Cusco, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Clermont, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY / JOSE MARIA VARGAS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center, Orlando Health South Lake Hospital and Orlando Health-health Central Hospital.
Dr. Cusco works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Orlando Health Physician Group Inc2080 Oakley Seaver Dr, Clermont, FL 34711 Directions (321) 841-6444
-
2
Orlando Health Agent for Ohpg Inc.10000 W Colonial Dr Ste 282, Ocoee, FL 34761 Directions (407) 351-5384
-
3
Scripts Pharmacy1222 S Orange Ave, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (407) 351-5384Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
4
Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center52 W Underwood St, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (321) 841-6444
Hospital Affiliations
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
- Orlando Health South Lake Hospital
- Orlando Health-health Central Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cusco?
About Dr. Jorge Cusco, MD
- Cardiology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1336100841
Education & Certifications
- CENTRAL UNIVERSITY / JOSE MARIA VARGAS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cusco has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cusco accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cusco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cusco works at
Dr. Cusco has seen patients for Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cusco on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cusco speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Cusco. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cusco.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cusco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cusco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.