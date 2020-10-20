Overview

Dr. Jorge Cortes, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Hematology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.



Dr. Cortes works at Champaign Dental Group in Augusta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Myeloproliferative Disorders, Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) and Acute Myeloid Leukemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

