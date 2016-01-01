Overview

Dr. Jorge Corso, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Avon, OH. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland Clinic Avon Hospital and Fairview Hospital.



Dr. Corso works at Cleveland Clinic - Richard E. Jacobs Health Center in Avon, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography and Carotid Artery Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.