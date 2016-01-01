Dr. Jorge Corso, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Corso is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jorge Corso, MD
Overview
Dr. Jorge Corso, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Avon, OH. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland Clinic Avon Hospital and Fairview Hospital.
Locations
Avon Hospital at Richard E. Jacobs Campus33100 Cleveland Clinic Blvd # AVW3, Avon, OH 44011 Directions (440) 266-4522Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Carecentrix Health Plan
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Ohio Health Choice
- Paramount
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jorge Corso, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Vascular Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- Cleveland Clinic Avon Hospital
- Fairview Hospital
