Dr. Jorge Corona, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Corona is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jorge Corona, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jorge Corona, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They graduated from Universidad De La Salle, Facultad Mexicana De Medicina and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital at Sherman, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas and Texas Institute for Surgery at Texas Health Presbyterian Dallas.
Dr. Corona works at
Locations
-
1
Key-Whitman Eye Center Dallas11442 N CENTRAL EXPY, Dallas, TX 75243 Directions (214) 220-3937Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
-
2
Oculoplastic Associates Of Texas8230 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 508, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 369-0555
- 3 8231 Walnut Hl Ln Ste 508, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions
-
4
Rgb Eye Associates PA1625 N Us Highway 75, Sherman, TX 75090 Directions (214) 369-0555
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital at Sherman
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
- Texas Institute for Surgery at Texas Health Presbyterian Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Corona?
I went to see Dr. Corona for a second opinion after another doctor, who had the worst bedside manner ever, diagnosed me with a serious condition and treated me like a piece of cattle. Dr. Corona was not only prompt to see me, but he was also kind and reassuring, a complete opposite of the other physician. He offered his very competent opinion, referred me to a colleague who specializes in treating my condition...and I left his office feeling much better about my prognosis. Kudos to him!
About Dr. Jorge Corona, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Spanish
- 1104816404
Education & Certifications
- McGill University Royal Victoria Hospital
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center
- University of Virginia
- Universidad De La Salle, Facultad Mexicana De Medicina
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Corona has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Corona accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Corona has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Corona works at
Dr. Corona has seen patients for Stye and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Corona on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Corona speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Corona. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Corona.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Corona, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Corona appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.