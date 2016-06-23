See All Ophthalmologists in Dallas, TX
Dr. Jorge Corona, MD

Ophthalmology
3 (11)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jorge Corona, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They graduated from Universidad De La Salle, Facultad Mexicana De Medicina and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital at Sherman, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas and Texas Institute for Surgery at Texas Health Presbyterian Dallas.

Dr. Corona works at Key-Whitman Eye Center in Dallas, TX with other offices in Sherman, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Stye and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Key-Whitman Eye Center Dallas
    11442 N CENTRAL EXPY, Dallas, TX 75243 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 220-3937
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Oculoplastic Associates Of Texas
    8230 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 508, Dallas, TX 75231 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 369-0555
  3. 3
    8231 Walnut Hl Ln Ste 508, Dallas, TX 75231 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  4. 4
    Rgb Eye Associates PA
    1625 N Us Highway 75, Sherman, TX 75090 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 369-0555

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital at Sherman
  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
  • Texas Institute for Surgery at Texas Health Presbyterian Dallas

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Stye
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Ocular Hypertension
Stye
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Ocular Hypertension

Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Melanoma Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Mechanical Strabismus Chevron Icon
Oculoplastics Chevron Icon
Panophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jun 23, 2016
    I went to see Dr. Corona for a second opinion after another doctor, who had the worst bedside manner ever, diagnosed me with a serious condition and treated me like a piece of cattle. Dr. Corona was not only prompt to see me, but he was also kind and reassuring, a complete opposite of the other physician. He offered his very competent opinion, referred me to a colleague who specializes in treating my condition...and I left his office feeling much better about my prognosis. Kudos to him!
    Wendy P. in Addison, TX — Jun 23, 2016
    About Dr. Jorge Corona, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1104816404
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • McGill University Royal Victoria Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • University of Virginia
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Universidad De La Salle, Facultad Mexicana De Medicina
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jorge Corona, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Corona is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Corona has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Corona has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Corona has seen patients for Stye and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Corona on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Corona. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Corona.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Corona, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Corona appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

