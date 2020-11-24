Overview

Dr. Jorge Contreras, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital.



Dr. Contreras works at Eastbank Primary Care Assocs in Metairie, LA with other offices in New Orleans, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.