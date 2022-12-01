Overview

Dr. Jorge Cheirif, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Rockwall.



Dr. Cheirif works at Presbyterian Heart & Vascular Group in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiac Imaging, Heart Disease and Lipid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.