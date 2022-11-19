Dr. Jorge Chaves, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chaves is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jorge Chaves, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jorge Chaves, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Oncology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center, MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital, MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital and St. Clare Hospital.
Dr. Chaves works at
Locations
-
1
Northwest Medical Specialties1624 S I St Ste 204, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chaves?
Dr Chaves has been taking care of our mother for over 4 years. She was diagnosed with colon cancer in her liver and and bones. The first cancer doctor we saw told us she had about 6-12 months. Dr C gave us better estimate and hope and so we started treatment with Dr C with chemo. After initial improvement the chemo eventually stopped working. That was 3 years ago: DrC put our mom on a clinical trial, using immunotherapy. Her cancer stopped growing. He never gave up on her and gave us options no one else even considered. Best cancer doctor. Great at communicating and being available. Let us go to Seattle & Portland to talk to univerosty doctors about treatment options- every time they all agreed with Dr C. Our only complaint is that he can run behind in clinic (30 minutes late).
About Dr. Jorge Chaves, MD
- Oncology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1265610752
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph Medical Center
- MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital
- MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital
- St. Clare Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chaves has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Chaves using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Chaves has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chaves works at
Dr. Chaves has seen patients for Anemia, Colorectal Cancer and Neutropenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chaves on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Chaves. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chaves.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chaves, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chaves appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.