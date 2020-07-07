Dr. Jorge Chahla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chahla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jorge Chahla, MD
Dr. Jorge Chahla, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They completed their fellowship with Steadman Clinic and Steadman-Philippon Research Institute
Midwest Orthopaedics At Rush LLC1611 W Harrison St Ste 400, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 243-4244
- Rush University Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Every visit I've had with him from the beginning has been excellent. I had tore a rota-tor cuff out of state and he saw me the morning we flew in. Assessed, evaluated, developed a plan. Saw me again the same day after helping me arrange to get an MRI. Arranged for Physical Therapy (noninvasive), but did not improve. We then set up the surgery. Covid 19 made it a challenge. So far, I'm progressing quicker than anticipated with a complex rota-tor cuff tear surgery. Has a written protocol for Physical Therapist to follow. Has listened and answered all questions. Appears genuine and caring.
About Dr. Jorge Chahla, MD
- Orthopedic Sports Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1750891636
Education & Certifications
- Steadman Clinic and Steadman-Philippon Research Institute
Dr. Chahla has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chahla accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chahla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chahla speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Chahla. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chahla.
