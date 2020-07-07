Overview

Dr. Jorge Chahla, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They completed their fellowship with Steadman Clinic and Steadman-Philippon Research Institute



Dr. Chahla works at Midwest Orthopedics At Rush in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.