Dr. Jorge Cerda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cerda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jorge Cerda, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jorge Cerda, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE REPUBLIC / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital, Albany Memorial Hospital, Columbia Memorial Hospital, Saint Peter's Hospital and Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Cerda works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Capital District Renal Phys62 Hackett Blvd, Albany, NY 12209 Directions (518) 434-2244
Hospital Affiliations
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
- Albany Memorial Hospital
- Columbia Memorial Hospital
- Saint Peter's Hospital
- Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cerda?
Dr. Cerda is outstanding. I count him as one of the best of the many doctors I have seen in my 70 years of life. He is very busy but has continued to see me in his office - even during COVID (with precautions, obviously). He answers all my questions, I am never rushed. I am on a drug (Gleevec) to treat a form of cancer and the drug reduces kidney function. I also require CT scans every 6 months and the contrast also affects kidney function. My oncologist recommended that I see a nephrologist and I was fortunate to be able to see Dr. Cerda. He carefully reviewed the other drugs I am taking and found that Gleevec doubles the half life of the statin drug I'm taking so I was able to cut the dosage of the statin drug in half while still achieving the same reduction in cholesterol. This resulted in an improvement in my kidney function. He conducted a very thorough initial exam and review of my health history and provided a very detailed letter to my oncologist with his recommendations.
About Dr. Jorge Cerda, MD
- Nephrology
- 46 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1730181413
Education & Certifications
- Albany Med Coll
- Clin Hosp/Univ Of The Republic
- Clin Hosp/Univ Of The Republic
- UNIVERSITY OF THE REPUBLIC / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cerda has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cerda accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cerda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cerda works at
Dr. Cerda has seen patients for Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Hyperkalemia and Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cerda on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cerda speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Cerda. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cerda.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cerda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cerda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.