Overview

Dr. Jorge Cerda, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE REPUBLIC / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital, Albany Memorial Hospital, Columbia Memorial Hospital, Saint Peter's Hospital and Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Cerda works at Capital District Renal Phys in Albany, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Hyperkalemia and Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.