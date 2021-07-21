See All Nephrologists in Albany, NY
Dr. Jorge Cerda, MD

Nephrology
3 (7)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Jorge Cerda, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE REPUBLIC / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital, Albany Memorial Hospital, Columbia Memorial Hospital, Saint Peter's Hospital and Samaritan Hospital.

Dr. Cerda works at Capital District Renal Phys in Albany, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Hyperkalemia and Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Capital District Renal Phys
    62 Hackett Blvd, Albany, NY 12209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 434-2244

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Albany Medical Center Hospital
  • Albany Memorial Hospital
  • Columbia Memorial Hospital
  • Saint Peter's Hospital
  • Samaritan Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Hyperkalemia
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Hyperkalemia
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Kidney Infection
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Acidosis
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Kidney Failure
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Chronic Glomerulonephritis
Chronic Kidney Diseases
Dehydration
End-Stage Renal Disease
Hypercalcemia
Hypertension
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Kidney Stones
Kidney Transplant Evaluation
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation
Nephritis and Nephropathy
Nephrotic Syndrome
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Peritoneal Dialysis
Proteinuria
Renal Hyperparathyroidism
Renal Scan
Vitamin D Deficiency
Acute Glomerulonephritis
Alkalosis
Amyloidosis
Congenital Anomalies of Kidney
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis
Congenital Renal Dysplasia
Cryoglobulinemia
Diabetes Insipidus
Hepatitis B - Immune Response
Hepatorenal Syndrome
Hydronephrosis
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Potassium Deficiency
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease
Renal Osteodystrophy
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension
Small Kidney
Systemic Vasculitis
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury
Ultrasound, Kidney
Ureteral Stones
Vasculitis
Wegener's Granulomatosis
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jul 21, 2021
    Dr. Cerda is outstanding. I count him as one of the best of the many doctors I have seen in my 70 years of life. He is very busy but has continued to see me in his office - even during COVID (with precautions, obviously). He answers all my questions, I am never rushed. I am on a drug (Gleevec) to treat a form of cancer and the drug reduces kidney function. I also require CT scans every 6 months and the contrast also affects kidney function. My oncologist recommended that I see a nephrologist and I was fortunate to be able to see Dr. Cerda. He carefully reviewed the other drugs I am taking and found that Gleevec doubles the half life of the statin drug I'm taking so I was able to cut the dosage of the statin drug in half while still achieving the same reduction in cholesterol. This resulted in an improvement in my kidney function. He conducted a very thorough initial exam and review of my health history and provided a very detailed letter to my oncologist with his recommendations.
    Jim Foster — Jul 21, 2021
    About Dr. Jorge Cerda, MD

    • Nephrology
    • 46 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1730181413
    Education & Certifications

    • Albany Med Coll
    • Clin Hosp/Univ Of The Republic
    • Clin Hosp/Univ Of The Republic
    • UNIVERSITY OF THE REPUBLIC / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    • Nephrology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jorge Cerda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cerda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cerda has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cerda accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Cerda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cerda works at Capital District Renal Phys in Albany, NY. View the full address on Dr. Cerda’s profile.

    Dr. Cerda has seen patients for Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Hyperkalemia and Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cerda on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Cerda. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cerda.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cerda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cerda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

