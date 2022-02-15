Dr. Jorge Caso, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Caso is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jorge Caso, MD
Overview
Dr. Jorge Caso, MD is an Urologic Oncology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Urologic Oncology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital, Baptist Hospital Of Miami, South Miami Hospital and Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.
Locations
Miami Cancer Institute8900 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL 33176 Directions
Miami Cancer Institute1228 S Pine Island Rd Ste 410, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- South Miami Hospital
- Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Jorge Caso is very professional and an excellent person, he makes one feel safe, he explained everything about my case and I am very satisfied with his attention, I recommend him 100%
About Dr. Jorge Caso, MD
- Urologic Oncology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1578762118
Education & Certifications
- Urologic Oncology, Duke University Medical Center, Durham, N. C.
- Surgery, University of South Florida College of Medicine, Tampa, Fla. and Urology, University of South Florida College of Medicine, Tampa, Fla
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Caso has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Caso using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Caso has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Caso speaks Spanish.
83 patients have reviewed Dr. Caso. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Caso.
