Dr. Carrera has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jorge Carrera, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jorge Carrera, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Ysidro, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med.
Dr. Carrera works at
San Ysidro Health Center Pharmacy4004 Beyer Blvd, San Ysidro, CA 92173 Directions (619) 662-4100
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Carrera?
Dr Carrera is now with San Ysidro Medical Group
About Dr. Jorge Carrera, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1184728586
Education & Certifications
- Loma Linda University Medical Center
- Univ of IL Coll of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carrera accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carrera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carrera works at
Dr. Carrera speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Carrera. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carrera.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carrera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carrera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.