Dr. Jorge Carrera, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (12)
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jorge Carrera, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Ysidro, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med.

Dr. Carrera works at SAN YSIDRO HEALTH SYSTEM in San Ysidro, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    San Ysidro Health Center Pharmacy
    4004 Beyer Blvd, San Ysidro, CA 92173 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 662-4100

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Obesity
Overweight
Anemia
Anxiety
Asthma
Ataxia
Cough
Diabetes
Diarrhea
Dry Eyes
Gout
Headache
Hernia
Insomnia
Migraine
Polyuria
Rash
Ringworm
Shingles
Syncope
Tinnitus
Tremor
Vertigo
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 17, 2020
    Dr Carrera is now with San Ysidro Medical Group
    — Jun 17, 2020
    About Dr. Jorge Carrera, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 37 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1184728586
    Education & Certifications

    • Loma Linda University Medical Center
    • Univ of IL Coll of Med
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carrera has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Carrera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Carrera works at SAN YSIDRO HEALTH SYSTEM in San Ysidro, CA. View the full address on Dr. Carrera’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Carrera. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carrera.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carrera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carrera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

