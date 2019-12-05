Dr. Jorge Carballo, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carballo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jorge Carballo, DPM
Overview
Dr. Jorge Carballo, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE.
Locations
United Community Care LLC764 Sw 18th Ave, Miami, FL 33135 Directions (305) 642-4777
Ralph Ramos DPM PA1330 Coral Way Ste 408, Miami, FL 33145 Directions (305) 642-4777Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
yo recomiendo al Dr Carballo por ser un medico excelente
About Dr. Jorge Carballo, DPM
- Podiatry
- 26 years of experience
- English, Italian and Spanish
- 1609896687
Education & Certifications
- BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carballo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carballo accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carballo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carballo speaks Italian and Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Carballo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carballo.
