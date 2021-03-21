Dr. Jorge Escobar Camargo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Escobar Camargo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jorge Escobar Camargo, MD
Dr. Jorge Escobar Camargo, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from STATEN ISLAND UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC SCIENCES and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.
Texas Heart & Vascular Specialists6624 Fannin St Ste 1970, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (832) 241-9932
- HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
Good service spends time listens
About Dr. Jorge Escobar Camargo, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- STATEN ISLAND UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC SCIENCES
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
