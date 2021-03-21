Overview

Dr. Jorge Escobar Camargo, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from STATEN ISLAND UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC SCIENCES and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.



Dr. Escobar Camargo works at Texas Heart & Vascular Specialists in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.