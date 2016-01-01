Dr. Jorge Calzada, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Calzada is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jorge Calzada, MD
Overview
Dr. Jorge Calzada, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Southaven, MS. They completed their fellowship with Baptist Memorial Hospital
Dr. Calzada works at
Locations
-
1
Deep Blue Retina7900 Airways Blvd, Southaven, MS 38671 Directions (901) 522-6520
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto
- Methodist Olive Branch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Calzada?
About Dr. Jorge Calzada, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Spanish
- 1538154117
Education & Certifications
- Baptist Memorial Hospital
- University Of Tennessee Bowld Hospital
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Calzada has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Calzada accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Calzada has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Calzada works at
Dr. Calzada has seen patients for Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) , Retinal Vein Occlusion and Chorioretinal Scars, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Calzada on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Calzada speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Calzada. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Calzada.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Calzada, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Calzada appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.