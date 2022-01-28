See All Cardiologists in Miami, FL
Dr. Jorge Bordenave, MD

Cardiology
4 (22)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jorge Bordenave, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Catholic University and is affiliated with Larkin Community Hospital.

Dr. Bordenave works at J. Bordenave MD FACP ABIHM in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    G. Bordenave MD PA
    8720 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL 33176 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 446-2444
    Monday
    6:00am - 3:30pm
    Tuesday
    6:00am - 3:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    6:00am - 3:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 2:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 11:30am

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Larkin Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sinus Bradycardia
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Nuclear Stress Testing
Sinus Bradycardia
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Nuclear Stress Testing

Treatment frequency



Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Aphasia Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Arrest Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Calcification Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease, Autosomal Dominant 1 Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Integrated Yoga Therapy Chevron Icon
Intermittent Claudication Chevron Icon
International Travel Diseases Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Meditation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Myocarditis Chevron Icon
Nutritional Counseling Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Monitoring Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericardial Effusion Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Poor Circulation Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oscar Insurance Corporation
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Preferred Care Partners
    • Simply Healthcare
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • WellPoint
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jan 28, 2022
    Benjamin Klein — Jan 28, 2022
    About Dr. Jorge Bordenave, MD

    Cardiology
    36 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1326035767
    Education & Certifications

    Integrative Medicine-U Of Arizona Medical School
    West Suburban Hospital Medical Center
    St Barnabas Hospital
    Catholic University
    Catholic University / Faculty Of Medical Science
    Cardiovascular Disease
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jorge Bordenave, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bordenave is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bordenave has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bordenave has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bordenave works at J. Bordenave MD FACP ABIHM in Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Bordenave’s profile.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Bordenave. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bordenave.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bordenave, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bordenave appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

