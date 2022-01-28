Dr. Jorge Bordenave, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bordenave is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jorge Bordenave, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Catholic University and is affiliated with Larkin Community Hospital.
G. Bordenave MD PA8720 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (305) 446-2444Monday6:00am - 3:30pmTuesday6:00am - 3:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday6:00am - 3:30pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pmSaturday8:00am - 11:30am
- Larkin Community Hospital
Looking for a functional cardiologist and found the right one. Listened, explained and showed genuine interest with my health concerns.
- Cardiology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Integrative Medicine-U Of Arizona Medical School
- West Suburban Hospital Medical Center
- St Barnabas Hospital
- Catholic University
- Catholic University / Faculty Of Medical Science
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Bordenave has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bordenave accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bordenave has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bordenave speaks Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Bordenave. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bordenave.
