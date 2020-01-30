Dr. Jorge Bonilla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bonilla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jorge Bonilla, MD
Overview
Dr. Jorge Bonilla, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Amityville, NY. They completed their residency with Hospital de la Concepcion
Dr. Bonilla works at
Locations
Jorge Bonilla MD PC116 Broadway Ste 1, Amityville, NY 11701 Directions (631) 408-3500
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
- South Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
How was your appointment with Dr. Bonilla?
Clean and friendly office . Did not wait at all and the dr is very thorough.
About Dr. Jorge Bonilla, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1376834176
Education & Certifications
- Hospital de la Concepcion
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bonilla has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bonilla accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bonilla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bonilla works at
Dr. Bonilla speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Bonilla. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bonilla.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bonilla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bonilla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.